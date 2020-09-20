Blues singer Francine Reed to perform Tuesday via livestream

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot from everyone, but Francine Reed is giving us something back.
“Her stunning blues vocals are a thing of legend in Atlanta, where Reed resides (she frequently performs at Blind Willie’s in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood). She’s best known for her work with Lyle Lovett, but some of Reed’s own work (“I Want You to Love Me,” “Can’t Make it On My Own”) arrived via the Atlanta-based record label Ichiban,” Melissa Ruggieri wrote in 2014, when Reed received the Pioneer Award and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.
Reed currently lives in Phoenix and will be performing from the home of artist Nicole Pesce.
“I turned 73 this year so you know I had to be talked into this, baby!” Reed told Richard Eldredge on Thursday. “But I’m forever grateful to these girls for making this happen. They kept after me until I said yes to doing this in the electronic world. See, I’m so old I call online the electronic world!”
Eldredge reported that Reed will perform her standards, including “Trouble in Mind” and “Wild Women Don’t Get the Blues,” but will include some surprises.
“Joining Francine are some of Arizona’s top notch musicians; including Nicole Pesce (piano/bass), Dowell Davis (drums), & a special guest appearance by Michael Reed (vocals),” Pesce’s website states.
This is the first summer in 40 years Reed has not toured with Lovett, “and fans all over the world are anxiously anticipating this stream with great delight,” Pesce’s website states.
“I’m used to spending my birthday on tour but this year Lyle called me on my birthday,” Reed told Eldredge. “It was wonderful to hear his voice. I’m glad he’s been able to be home this summer with his family.”
The livestream will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22 at https://nicolepesce.com/francine-reed-s-desert-stream-concert. Follow updates on the event’s Facebook page.