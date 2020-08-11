Bindi Irwin announces she’s pregnant with first child

Irwin, who won the world’s heart at age 8 when she eulogized her father, married Powell in March at the zoo.

Explore Bindi Irwin is all grown up

Irwin is the daughter of Terri Irwin and “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, who was killed in 2006 when he was stung in the heart by a stingray.

The Irwins, including brother Robert, who was just a toddler when his dad died, have taken up Steve Irwin’s mantle of wildlife warrior and conservationist. Bindi Irwin also has starred in her own television show, “Bindi the Jungle Girl,” and represented the Australia Zoo around the world. She even competed on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Terri Irwin tweeted about “the best day ever.”