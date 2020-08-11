Bindi Irwin announces she’s pregnant with first child

The Australia Zoo is expecting another new arrival. This one, however, will be human.
Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell announced Irwin’s pregnancy on Instagram.
“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Irwin wrote in the post. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.”
Powell posted the same photo, but with a tribute to his wife.
Irwin, who won the world’s heart at age 8 when she eulogized her father, married Powell in March at the zoo.
Irwin is the daughter of Terri Irwin and “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, who was killed in 2006 when he was stung in the heart by a stingray.
The Irwins, including brother Robert, who was just a toddler when his dad died, have taken up Steve Irwin’s mantle of wildlife warrior and conservationist. Bindi Irwin also has starred in her own television show, “Bindi the Jungle Girl,” and represented the Australia Zoo around the world. She even competed on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Terri Irwin tweeted about “the best day ever.”
This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud. pic.twitter.com/K4pTX6kIR6— Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) August 11, 2020