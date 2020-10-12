Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to present Killer Mike with Change Maker Award

The Grammy winner has been organizing since he was 15-years-old and throughout the two decades he’s spent in the music industry, he’s played a pivotal role in social justice and civil rights movements. He has lead national voter registration initiatives in the Black community and launched opportunities for Black businesses to succeed by educating community leaders and members — youth, in particular — on the significance of entrepreneurship and financial responsibility.

“This award highlights and recognizes the attributes of a true social justice warrior in the field of music who has made exemplary strides to lead the community in positive change making advocacy,” said Datwon Thomas, MRC’s VP, Cultural Media and Consulting Producer for the Billboard Music Awards in a statement. “In partnership with a diverse committee of colleagues at MRC and our cultural inclusion committee, BLAC, we selected Killer Mike for his contributions to the current movement and culture and his tangible efforts to make national and grassroots change.”

The Billboard Change Maker Award recognizes a singer, musician or band that “speaks truth to power through their music, celebrity and community. They are socially conscious, politically aware, active in their community and charitable with time, money and/or influence to improve the lives of others,” the press release said.

Killer Mike’s upcoming award follows the news that he plans to open a digital bank for Black and Latino consumers.