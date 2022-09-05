Weekend television

“Serena Williams: On Her Terms” 8 p.m. Sunday CNN — Chronicles Williams’ incredible life and career.
“Monarch” 8 p.m. Sunday Fox (new series) — Susan Sarandon stars as the matriarch of a once towering, now teetering country music family.
“The Serpent Queen” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz (new series) — The tale of Catherine de Medici’s rise to power.
“American Gigolo” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (new series) — Based on the 1980 Richard Gere movie and now stars Jon Bernthal.
“City on a Hill” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — An attack stalls the Dryden investigation but Decourcy presses on.
― RODNEY HO
