Thomas Mullen’s futuristic ‘Blind Spots’ imagines a world without vision

Sure, Owens suffers from PTSD like billions of others in the aftermath of The Blinding. But he’s also trying to manage his long-term grief following the death of his wife, a successful painter, who Owens discovers hanging from a rope. There appears to have been little motivation for her suicide. More doubt creeps into the IA probe: Owens is crazy — maybe he killed her.

With its big city corruption, cynical police captain and backstabbing co-workers, “Blind Spots” has all the elements of a conventional police procedural operating as a Future Noir, a term coined by author Paul M. Sammon to describe Ridley Scott’s influential film, “Bladerunner” (1982).

Judiciously pacing the violence, Mullen applies the intricate plotting skills he refined in the Atlanta Cycle, his trio of celebrated historical mysteries that began with “Darktown” (2017), based on the first black policemen to serve on the city’s all-white police force.

If these prior books relied on the established universe of Jim Crow, “Blind Spots” requires some imaginative world building. Its unnamed city is an ultramodern ruin full of pimps, hustlers and bent cops. Homicide-by-strangulation and “dark rape” are on the rise. 3-D holographic technology is commonplace.

To be sure, things get weird fast in “Blind Spots.” Looking into the slaying of an EyeTech-associated scientist who was working on a secret project off-the-grid, Owens interrogates the victim’s scientist colleague who claims she witnessed the assailant but can’t identify him because, as he fled, he became a “black blur” in her vidder.

Skeptical, Owens places the witness under his personal surveillance when she, too, is killed. He pursues the shooter, who also becomes a “person-shaped darkness” in his vidder.

Vidders aren’t supposed to do this — hacking safeguards are in place, protests Kai Ballantine, smugly. Owens is not reassured when he learns that Ballantine has rolled out a new vidder update know as CleerVu, a disguising enhancement that offers its users “the ability to look different than before but still have people intuitively know that it’s you.”

The hunt for the perpetrator(s) is on: Are they disgruntled EyeTech insiders? A competitor known as Obscura? Religious zealots of the tech-hating Inner Sight cult? Rogue FBI or police with draconian agendas?

“Blind Spots” becomes several mysteries that converge into a futuristic puzzle picture, varnished by the author, though not without a few preposterous, if excellent, fixes, for which SyFy always grants special permission.

The action in the novel moves into dystopian or post-apocalyptic realms; however, “Blind Spots” can’t be categorized precisely by either adjective. Certainly there’s abuse of power, but there’s no authoritarian leader or tyrannical political order (though forces are gathering to make it so).

Hence, “Blind Spots,” must fall into a science-fiction subgenre — let’s call it a “Vague Plague” novel, which reaches back to Mary Shelley’s pioneering post-apocalypse, “The Last Man” (1835), in which an uncertain “contagion from the East” wipes out humanity in the 21st century.

Elements of Machiavellian capitalism and religious extremism oppose finding a cure for The Blinding, and their representatives offer intriguing suspects for Owens. A powerful industry has sprung up around EyeTech, and it has a strong economic incentive to keep people permanently attached to their vidders.

The author of “Blind Spots” doesn’t engage in the cheap pessimism that struggles for supremacy in the modern science fiction field, but he does take the contemporary threat of populist authoritarianism seriously: This is the real specter haunting Thomas Mullen’s tale of things to come.

In “Voices Prophesying War” (1966), I.F. Clarke wrote, “Throughout all the varieties of futuristic literature, the unwritten formula has always been: Tomorrow begins Today.”

Indeed, “Blind Spots,” is actually set in the Almost Present. Few of its technological innovations seem unbelievable. CleerVu isn’t different in principle from ordinary social media operations that modify facial features and identities. (Apple’s smart glasses are slated for 2026.) As for the danger of tomorrow’s Opsin, an addictive, synesthetic hallucinogen considered the “ultimate blindness-coping drug,” just thinking about today’s Fentanyl will put you in a coma.

“Difficult to see,” said the thinker whose name is Yoda. “Always in motion is the future.”

FICTION

“Blind Spots”

by Thomas Mullen

Minotaur Books

320 pages; $27.99