Solve your gift-giving needs with these coffee-table books

One of the tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic was the death of David Driskell, but his legacy lives on in the incredible body of work he left behind. This book features images of more than 70 bold, colorful paintings, prints and drawings that were included in a retrospective exhibition of his work co-organized by the High Museum of Art and the Portland Museum of Art, Maine. One of the world’s leading authorities on African American art, the Eatonton native was also a scholar and a curator who played a significant role in the Black Arts movement. His contributions to the world of contemporary art are explored in several essays, including one written by Michael Rooks, the High’s curator of modern and contemporary art. (Rizzoli Electa, $50)

Caption Courtesy of Thames & Hudson Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

‘The Year That Changed Our World’

Divided by seasons beginning with Winter 2020 and ending with Spring 2021, this photographic document of the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is a visual record of the historic, traumatic event that has killed more than 5 million people. The book traces the spread of the virus from Wuhan, China, across Europe to New York and San Francisco and beyond. Edited by Marielle Eudes, director of photography at the news agency Agence France-Presse, the book features more than 400 images that capture intimate and epic moments of fear, death, sorrow, isolation, heroism, perseverance and hope. (Thames & Hudson, $60)

Caption Courtesy of Simon and Schuster Credit: Simon and Schuster Credit: Simon and Schuster

’The Art of Bob Mackie’

Carol Burnett appropriately provides the foreword for this beautifully illustrated compendium of the costume designer’s over-the-top creations. Having seen Mackie’s work on a couple of TV specials when he was still in his 20s, Burnett hired him to design the costumes for her popular comedy variety show. For that assignment, he created between 60 and 70 costumes a week for 11 years. The book, written by Frank Vlastnik and Laura Ross, ends with an afterword by Cher, for whom Mackie created not only costumes for her TV shows but her iconic Academy Award gowns that left little to the imagination. He also designed for Judy Garland, Diana Ross, Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand, Diahann Carroll, Liza Minnelli, Madonna and many others. In addition to full-color photographs of his bedazzled costumes from television shows, movies, musical revues and awards ceremonies, there are tons of Mackie’s sketches detailing his glamorous designs through the decades. (Simon and Schuster, $50)

Caption Courtesy of Penguin Random House Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

’Renegades’

Fans of the “Renegades” podcast featuring Bruce Springsteen and former President Barack Obama talking about politics, music and everything in between will appreciate this oversized, full-color companion piece. In addition to transcripts of their conversations, the book contains never-before-seen photographs from their private collections and treasures from their archives, such as Obama’s annotated speeches and Springsteen’s handwritten lyrics. (Penguin Random House, $50)

Caption Courtesy of Thames & Hudson Credit: Thames & Hudson Credit: Thames & Hudson

’Face Time’

Subtitled “A History of the Photographic Portrait,” this fascinating collection of more than 250 portraits highlights historical images alongside contemporary ones to explore various aspects of the art form, including the search for identity, anthropological studies, fashion, storytelling and street photography. The book is produced by Phillip Prodger, former head of photographs for the National Portrait Gallery in London, and it features photographs throughout the ages from well-known artists such as Edward Steichen, Cecil Beaton, Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, David LaChapelle and Zanele Muholi, as well as lesser-known, up-and-coming photographers. (Thames & Hudson, $50)

Caption Courtesy of Thames & Hudson Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

“The Rolling Stones: Unzipped”

One of the world’s oldest rock bands is ending 2021 on a high note with a sold-out, cross-country stadium tour. Fans who were both lucky enough to catch a show or are kicking themselves for missing out will revel in this fresh take on the band and its influence on pop culture. Huge, full-color photographs capture everything from candid moments in the studio to hand-written lyrics to detail shots of the band’s instruments and costumes. The accompanying text runs the gamut from new commentary from the band on their origins and songwriting to interviews with Buddy Guy, Don Was, Martin Scorsese, Shepard Fairey and others. This book is sure to put a smile on the face of the rock fan on your holiday gift list. (Thames & Hudson, $50)

Caption Courtesy of Thames & Hudson Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

’Tim Walker: Story Teller’

You don’t have to be a fashionista to appreciate this stunning collection of images by British fashion photographer Tim Walker, whose cinematic, surreal style may feature at any given time demented harlequins, oversized dolls, gravity-defying hair constructions and formal interiors invaded by giant owls, spiders or crocodiles. His models are often captured as though caught mid-scene in a fever dream, and the results vary from humorous to horrifying, but they are always arresting. Yves St. Laurent, Chanel Haute Couture, Vivienne Westwood and Valentino are among the design houses represented. Models include Karlie Kloss, Stella Tennant and Xiao Wen, as well as celebrities such as Tilda Swinton, Helena Bonham Carter and David Lynch. (Thames & Hudson, $45)