Rapper Latto gets official day, receives key to the city in Clayton County

Sunday’s “Christimas in Clayco” was held at Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center in Rex. Dozens of families filled the center’s gym as they played games, waited to see Latto and receive gifts from her foundation.

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams attended the celebration. The Clayton County Board of Education also congratulated Latto, who attended Lovejoy High School, for her achievements during the event. Alieka Anderson, District 1 commissioner for Clayton County, said Latto’s presence in helping the community is important for youth to see.

“Latto is the epitome of greatness here in Clayton County,” Anderson said. “Our kids love her, the commissioners love her, and this is a collaboration that has been great for the community and for the children in Clayton County Public Schools. I want them to see the spirit of giving. When you give, it reciprocates back to you. What we tell our kids in Clayton County is that you can go and be anything you want to be, and Latto is a great example of that.”

Deria Young brought her family to Sunday’s event. She said she recently moved to Clayton County.

“(My daughters) have always been a fan of Latto’s, so it was a great time for them to be able to come out and see her,” Young said. “For her to be able to do this, we’re really thankful.”

‘Queen of Da Souf’

Latto, born Alyssa Stephens, rose to fame in 2016 after winning season one of the Lifetime reality competition series “The Rap Game.” The show was hosted by legendary Atlanta-based producer Jermaine Dupri.

In 2019, she released her breakthrough hit “B*tch from Da Souf” under the moniker Mulatto (she changed her stage name to Latto last year after receiving social media backlash for the former name, which seemed to glorify her being biracial). The single, boasting a remix from Trina and Saweetie, marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She later signed with RCA records and her debut album “Queen of Da Souf” dropped in 2020.

Her path to superstardom continued last year with the release of her chart-topping single “Big Energy,” which sampled Tom Tom Club’s classic 1981 single “Genius of Love” (a song that’s more known for being sampled in Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy”). The single, which peaked at no. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, garnered a boost with a remix from Carey and DJ Khaled earlier this year. “Big Energy” helped the 23-year-old make history as the first solo female rapper with a no. 1 record at pop, rhythm and urban radio.

De’Janea Anderson, who attended Sunday’s ceremony and toy drive, said “Big Energy” was her favorite Latto song. She attended Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro, which she said rivaled Latto’s alma mater.

“(Her success)is amazing to see because she gives us hope that it’s possible,” Anderson, 23, said. “You believe in your dreams, and you keep pushing to get to where you want to go. Some of my friends are good friends with her, so I’ve heard good things about her. She’s nice, humble, caring and she’s a real friend outside of her rap image.”

Her sophomore album “777″ was released in March and featured stellar tracks like the gospel-layered anthem “Sunshine” and the social-media friendly single “It’s Givin.” She’s nominated for Best New Artist and Best Melodic Rap Performance (for “Big Energy) at next year’s Grammy Awards.

Last week, the rapper dropped her highly-anticipated sexually empowering track “Another Nasty Song,” which samples Lil Ru’s “The Nasty Song.”