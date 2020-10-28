Exhibit unabashedly states ‘Black is beautiful,’ gives nod to John Lewis

Across the room, we see the source of the phrase, pecked out on a vintage typewriter in a video projected on the opposite wall, “Sonata in Absolute Black.” The work is part of an enveloping soundscape heard in the clicking of those typewriter keys and the satisfying punctuation of the carriage return. The room echoes with that antiquated typewriter clatter, which jostles with another repetitive soundtrack.

"Daily Meditation (Black Is Beautiful)" (2020), video projection, by Paul Stephen Benjamin. Courtesy of Stephanie Lloyd Credit: Stephanie Lloyd Credit: Stephanie Lloyd

In a video piece that plays out on 36 TV screens “Daily Meditation (Black Is Beautiful),” a Black man’s hand strikes the same black piano key over and over on a keyboard. It’s a parallel insistence to that typewritten phrase, an assertion of self.

"Concerto for Civil Rights (Ode to John R. Lewis)" (2020), black light, black fixture, black power cords, black power strips by Paul Stephen Benjamin. Courtesy of Stephanie Lloyd Credit: Stephanie Lloyd Credit: Stephanie Lloyd

As much as those often contrapuntal sounds create a strange musical presence in the space, a sculptural work bathes the gallery in a lilac glow that works its own sensory magic. A 12-foot black light triangle containing two smaller triangles nestled inside stands as a monument to John Lewis, bathing viewers in its uncanny fluorescent glow. “Concerto for Civil Rights (Ode to John R. Lewis)” makes you think simultaneously of the ’60s black light and how ideals of the past continue on, illuminating our lives even when we’re unaware. Black light is a metaphor for Blackness itself in Benjamin’s hand, something other than societal assumptions about what Black is or means, defying the idea that “Blackness” is synonymous with darkness. For Benjamin and many others, it glows.

EXHIBIT

“Compositions in Absolute Black”

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 14. Free. Hudgens Center for Art and Learning, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Building 300, Duluth. 770-623-6002, thehudgens.org.