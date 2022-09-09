‘If I Survive You’ employs dark humor to explore identity

Fatherhood is a theme Escoffery explores from a multitude of angles and viewpoints. Paternal expectations manifest differently in Topper’s relationships with his two sons. His eldest, Delano, is his Jamaican-born favorite who looks and talks like Topper. Trelawny possesses none of their qualities and his unfamiliar characteristics drive a wedge between father and son early on. As he spends years grappling for Topper’s acceptance, Trelawny and his father take turns wounding each other in targeted ways.

In “Splashdown” a different paternal relationship is explored by Trelawny’s cousin Cukie when he connects with his deadbeat dad for the first time at 13. Seeking to decipher what kind of man his father is, Cukie “lifted one of Ox’s folded shirts to his nose, inhaling. If he could detect goodness, or remorsefulness, or deceit, what would they smell like?” Unfortunately, the shirt offers no warning. Initially Cukie and Ox fulfill a need in each other, but ultimately the relationship is doomed. It speaks loudly to the influence even absent fathers hold over their sons and introduces an undercurrent of macabre to these stories.

A restrained morbidity starts to emerge as Escoffery uses the sadness of the absurd to magnify undesirable aspects of humanity. In “Odd Jobs” Trelawny is broke and living in his car. He answers a woman’s job posting on Craigslist seeking a person to punch her in her face. Their exchange is equally riveting and revealing but ultimately does not go well for Trelawny.

The title story, “If I Survive You,” takes an even stranger turn when Trelawny answers an ad to “watch my boyfriend and I,” sandwiching him between a wealthy white couple who toy with Trelawny’s desperation and the reaction their friends have to his race. These stories are as uncomfortable as they are fascinating, doom and trepidation driving both the characters and reader forward as the ugly side of human behavior spills across the page.

Another theme Escoffery weaves into these tales is how Florida’s climate impacts the people who inhabit the land. Be it the flora and fauna Trelawny battles in “Pestilence” or the displacement Hurricane Andrew inflicts on Topper and his family, Mother Nature plays an integral role in each of these stories.

Even the hurricanes that don’t make landfall leave their mark. In “If He Suspected He’d Get Someone Killed This Morning, Delano Would Never Leave His Couch” — a story that is particularly amusing until it turns morbid — Delano races around town trying to secure his payday before Hurricane Irene strikes. Disaster ensues before Irene turns directions, leaving his life worse for his harried, and in hindsight unnecessary, efforts.

“If I Survive You” starts out intense and immersive but then settles into a character-driven collection of eight connected stories that shine a light on the fable and folly of contemporary life in the United States. Exhuming powerful issues of identity and belonging, Escoffery raises his bright and compelling voice to ask: What does it mean to be an American? And who gets to decide?

FICTION

“If I Survive You”

by Jonathan Escoffery

MCD

272 pages, $27