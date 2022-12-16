Gucci Mane New Year’s Eve concert at Fox Theatre canceled

A concert featuring Atlanta-bred rapper Gucci Mane has apparently been canceled. The performance was scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Fox Theatre. A representative from the theatre confirmed the cancellation to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution but provided no further details.
An email sent to ticketholders and shared by radio personality Ryan Cameron on Twitter promised ticketholders full refunds.
😳😳😳😳🥵 pic.twitter.com/wtgmTAvAHn— Ryan Cameron (@ryancameron) December 16, 2022
The concert, titled “Gucci Mane and Friends,” was also supposed to feature performances from artists included on the rapper’s 1017 record label and his frequent collaborators, though none were ever named.
On Dec. 30, Gucci Mane is set to perform at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, according to the rapper’s Instagram account.
Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis, grew up mostly in East Atlanta and graduated from Ronald E. McNair High School in 1998. He has released more than 10 albums and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2020.
He was released from prison in 2016 after pleading guilty in 2014 to assaulting a fan who wanted to take a photo with him.
Gucci Mane has played at the Fox Theatre at least twice, once in 2016 and again in 2018 with other hip-hop acts including Atlanta’s Migos.
