“Good Trouble” exhibit at Mint Gallery features young photographers consumed by our troubling times

Borrowing a phrase from Georgia Congressman John Lewis, “Good Trouble” featuring the “ACP 2020 Ones to Watch” doesn’t necessarily always deliver on the promise of political protest that title implies. But several of the artists do specifically address current politics like Oakland, California-based Marissa Leshnov whose powerful documentary images of protests around social injustice have been featured in The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Her immediate, urgent images of marching protesters crystallize the sense of grievance so many young Americans are feeling.

Oakland, California photographer Marissa Leshnov's "Heels Down Fists Up." Courtesy of Marissa Leshnov

Not all of the work is heavy. The polar opposite to Childress and Leshnov’s work may be artist Savana Ogburn whose nutty, color-saturated photographs are salutes to camp, performance artist Jack Smith-style decadence, B-movies, gay love and nightlife.

Rosie Brock's photograph "Florida Boy" is part of the Mint exhibition "Good Trouble" featuring the "ACP 2020 Ones to Watch," a selection of emerging artists and part of the annual Atlanta Celebrates Photography festival. Courtesy of Rosie Brock Credit: Rosie Brock Credit: Rosie Brock

But ennui rather than merriment is the stronger emotion in “Good Trouble.” Many of these young artists give the impression they are articulating a state of mind or interior pathos in their work. That’s nowhere truer than in the droll, cartoon-terse photos by Brandon McClain. His silly “Art” of a banana peel on a milk jug references the famous Maurizio Cattelan banana duct taped to an art fair wall but also conveys a general feeling of deflation and disappointment seen throughout the work. In the ballad of a wage slave “Employee,” a Black clad figure hunches despondently in a shopping cart like a depressed mime. McClain’s visuals are gut-punch abbreviated and clever, and like many other works by these young artists, display a sense of melancholy, of hunched shoulders braced against a crushing wind also seen in the blighted Americana of Rosie Brock, whose images of smashed car windows and a despondent teen in “Florida Boy” are delicately heartbreaking.

For those still reluctant to visit in person a gallery or museum, September Gray Fine Art Gallery is hosting a virtual reality you-are-there exhibition of three artists exploring Black identity, Asiko, Paul S. Briggs and Okeeba Jubalo. The virtual exhibition allows viewers to navigate a gallery space entirely from the September Gray website that’s similar to a highbrow video game. Voice-over narration enhances the slight theme park quality. Indeed, gallerists are coming up with novel ways to deal with the ongoing tribulations of the pandemic and bringing art with some social relevance to people safely.

EVENT

“Good Trouble” featuring the “ACP 2020 Ones to Watch”

Tickets are timed, and visitors are asked to schedule an appointment.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Through Nov. 28. Free. . Mint Gallery, 680 Murphy Ave., SW, Unit 2095, Atlanta. 404-680-8728, mintatl.org.