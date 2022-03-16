First openly gay character featured in Tyler Perry’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’

In similar parallels to his character in the film, Black says his journey towards embracing his sexuality has made him empathetic to the many reasons why closeted LGBTQ+ people fear coming out.

“Tim was scared to tell his family. I was scared to tell my family. I told my family last. I was a whole gay man in L.A. before I told my family anything,” he said. “The family that I’m close with has embraced me. And whoever doesn’t like it can go somewhere.”

One of the hurdles Black says he had to overcome before he stepped into his full authentic self was the invisibility of Black gay men as models for his future in film and television. That was before he saw a representation of himself on the small screen in 2004.

“The first person I saw that made me say, ‘Oh, maybe that’s me!’ was Karamo [Brown] on The Real World,” he said, further highlighting the importance of diverse representation that includes LGBTQ+ characters in mainstream media.

“This film is all about acceptance. For the church-going community, we’re going to see these people accept and embrace Tim. It’s not enough to [simply] tolerate somebody for being themselves,” says Black.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Perry spoke about the inclusion of Black’s character in the script for “Homecoming” and used the opportunity to get ahead of any potential pushback from fans.

“How long does it have to be before you understand something?” says Perry, referring to those who harbor anti-LGBTQ sentiment. “Even if you don’t understand, be open. I just think that if everything gets accepted in love, then you get a chance to see the person for who they are rather than what you think they are.”

Filming In Southwest Atlanta

In a Tyler Perry Film, everything moves at lightning speed. Perry is known for and routinely criticized for shooting his television shows and feature films in two weeks or less. And according to Black, who admits to having quite a bit of nervous energy between his flight from L.A. to his first day on set in Southwest Atlanta at Tyler Perry Studios, the filming schedule for “Homecoming” was no exception.

“It was supposed to be an 11-day shoot, but we did it in seven,” Black says. “It moved so fast, we didn’t even have a table read. We had a zoom meeting when everybody was cast and I got to see everyone. But you show up on the first day and it’s time to act with everybody. But they were all so welcoming and so settled,” he said.

While most of the film was shot on Perry’s historic studio lot, Atlanta residents will recognize exterior shots around the Atlanta University Center and both interior and exterior shots at Red Lobster restaurant inside Camp Creek Marketplace.

Caption Brandon Black stars with Tyler Perry in "A Madea Homecoming." Credit: Charles Bergmann/Tyler Perry Studios Credit: Charles Bergmann/Tyler Perry Studios Caption Brandon Black stars with Tyler Perry in "A Madea Homecoming." Credit: Charles Bergmann/Tyler Perry Studios Credit: Charles Bergmann/Tyler Perry Studios

It was all a whirlwind for Black, who experienced a series of firsts during filming. It was his first time working with Perry, his first time in Atlanta, and his first time experiencing the amount of sugar Southerners appreciate having in their drinks.

“I got some wings while I was out there and some peach drank,” he said. “I got the lemon pepper wet. She [restaurant employee] said, ‘You gotta say wet,’” as Black conjures up his best Southern accent.

This may be Black’s first feature film, but it surely won’t be his last. As an openly gay actor at the start of his career, Black wants to be a part of the ever-changing Hollywood landscape that creates space for actors to be authentic on and off the screen.

“Hopefully movies like this with the amount of commercial viability it has will put into people’s minds another picture, another option that can happen,” Black says. “You could come out and it could be completely different than you thought.”

Credit: CNP Credit: CNP

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Reckoning, a digital publication covering Atlanta’s Black LGBTQ+ community powered by the Counter Narrative Project. Visit them at thereckoningmag.com or on Twitter @cnptribe.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.