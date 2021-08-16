Epic ‘Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois’ explores Afro-Indigenous legacy

With lines like this Jeffers, through Ailey’s analysis of her family history, sums up the battle for the soul of America. Arguably, all of America’s issues and discriminatory policies hearken back to the desire to possess land and exploit what can be done on it. From broken treaties to the selling of Black people who were born in America as freedmen, the novel contains an arresting story that could only happen in this country. As the conductor of this masterwork, Jeffers works nimbly to address generational trauma, rape and sexual abuse without falling into the well-trod trap of extraneous graphic violence and Black suffering. There is brutality here, but there is also affection, devotion and, to hear the characters tell it, love.

Over the course of the novel, readers become intimately acquainted with Ailey’s desire for autonomy — the women in her line often had their choices shaped by men, and Ailey is determined to find her personal agency. “His movements didn’t feel good to me, but I felt powerful, that I could make him tremble and pant. I was in control and that was important because I was tired of people either telling me what to do or lying to me. I wasn’t going to take it anymore.”

Several of the novel’s major plot points and reveals turn on the fact that the success of men in the region came at the expense of Black women and the negation of the grief, abuse and sacrifices they endured before being mythologized for their suffering. The work that Ailey does in the archives seeks to give women who only exist on the periphery full, luminescent lives.

Jeffers, whose poetry collection “The Age of Phillis” was longlisted for the National Book Award in 2020, is adept at stripping away the romanticized storylines about who shaped the foundation of American society and in exchange fleshes out the lives of Black women intentionally left out of lore and historical archives.

Even though there is a large cast of characters and multiple plots functioning at once, Jeffers’ ruminations do not lose their focus. The narrative thread is always held tight in the hands of a capable storyteller. The characters — even the despicable ones like Samuel Pinchard, a white Scotsman with “strange” eyes who befriends Ailey’s Afro-Indigenous ancestors before betraying them — are meticulously wrought and fully developed. Jeffers’s crafting of Ailey’s fictional excavations is compelling, and the novel never loses its urgency.

With “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” Jeffers has created an opus, an indelible entry to the canon of contemporary American literature and one of the foundational fictional texts of Black literature worthy of sitting alongside Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man,” Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and Jesmyn Ward’s “Sing, Unburied, Sing.”

FICTION

“The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois”

by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Harper

816 pages, $28.99