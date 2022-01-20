Dunwoody to display murals for Black, women’s history months

A rotating group of murals will be placed around the Brook Run Skate Park, located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road. This is the second year the city will display murals of this sort, having commissioned murals for the same purpose last year.

Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said the idea for the murals stemmed out of a desire for the city to have programming and something for residents to do outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.