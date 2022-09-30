Bookshelf: Wellness cult takes dark turn in ‘Vicious Circle’

It quickly becomes clear that something is off at Xanadu. Sveta’s and Lucas’ possessions are confiscated upon arrival, including their electronic devices, and the elaborate teas Kali pushes on them leave them feeling not quite themselves. Even more concerning are the residents of Xanadu who seem to blindly obey Kali and perhaps even fear her. Things turn tense when Kali presents a second will she claims Paul signed on the day he died leaving everything to her. Meanwhile, the helicopter required for Sveta and Lucas’ departure is mysteriously grounded for mechanical reasons.

One of the things St. John does so well is weave together a tapestry of compelling mysteries, each one connected to the other. What were the circumstances surrounding Paul’s death? Why did he name Sveta his sole beneficiary? Which of Paul’s two wills expresses his true wishes? Why was Sveta’s mother estranged from Paul? And why does Sveta get the feeling Lucas is withholding important information?

As the story unfolds, the reader senses that if Sveta can just find the right thread, one good yank will unravel all the mysteries at once. And boy does it ever. By the end, though, all those loose ends are tied up as tight as a drum.

“The Vicious Circle” is a fun, escapist romp that has succeeded in putting me off the idea of communal living for a while.

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Contact her at svanatten@ajc.com, and follow her on Twitter at @svanatten.