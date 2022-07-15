Bookshelf: Quest for identity, family drive ‘After the Hurricane’

In Puerto Rico, Elena reconnects with family members, meeting some she’d never known before, and she crisscrosses the ravaged island searching for her father. But she isn’t just looking for his physical being; she’s searching for clues to who he is and how he got to be that way.

Braided through Elena’s story are chapters told from Santiago’s point of view that provide some answers. As she conducts her search, Elena becomes engrossed in a blog that provides historical context and helps explain how the island — and Santiago, to a certain degree — came to be the way it is.

Franqui, 35, a Midtown resident working on her Ph.D. in creative writing at Georgia State University, shares similarities with Elena Vega. She’s also in her 30s, highly-educated, with a Jewish mother and a Puerto Rican father with whom she has a complicated relationship. She, too, was born in the States but spent her childhood visiting the island. And they both grapple with what it means to be Puerto Rican.

“Is it a nationality? A cultural identity? A piece of both?” Elena wonders. “Is it defined by skin tone or language or food or religion or how good an oversize T-shirt spray-painted with the Puerto Rican flag looks on her body?”

A native of Philadelphia, Franqui started her career writing plays and screenplays, but these days she enjoys the luxury novels afford her to expound on her ideas.

“When I started writing novels, I found I could write more and I always have so much to say, it felt more like myself,” she said.

“After the Hurricane” has been percolating in Franqui’s brain for a while.

“I’ve written about Puerto Rico in my theatrical work for a long time … This book specifically is a story that I’ve tried to tell in a play and in a screenplay,” she said. “I have a complicated relationship with my father and, therefore, with Puerto Rico — with being Puerto Rican … I think this is a story I wanted to tell and tried to tell in the past, and it continued to evolve like my relationship with my father does.”

Her first novel, published in 2018, was “America for Beginners” about an upper-class Indian woman who joins a tour group on a trip to California to discover what became of her son. Along the way she bonds with the tour guide and a fellow traveler, an aspirational actress.

She followed that up with “Mother Land” (2020), about a woman who gives up her life in New York to move to Mumbai with her Indian-born husband. Their newly wedded bliss is disrupted when her strong-willed mother-in-law moves in. It, too, has roots in Franqui’s life; she lived with her husband in Mumbai for six years before moving to Atlanta in July 2021.

Judging from her output so far, Franqui has a keen interest in exploring the intersection of different cultures.

“I come from a line of people who are culturally mixed … I grew up around people with culturally different backgrounds, and I ended up marrying someone from India and moving to India and adapting in those ways,” she said. “In terms of my childhood and adolescence and formative experience as a person, I felt culturally mixed — both ‘of’ and ‘other.’ And in my marriage, I felt both ‘of’ and ‘other.’”

Those experiences have given Franqui a unique perspective on life from a vantage point she described as “an incredibly beautiful and fruitful place to forge identity and understand culture, and a lonely one.”

Either way, it’s a place ripe with potential for a writer who has her sights set on “that constant clash between the way you’ve been raised to understand the world and the way the world is in front of you.”

