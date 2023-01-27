Bookshelf: New nonfiction examines Black life through 3 different lenses

Goldie Taylor will be in conversation with Brenda Wood at the Atlanta History Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2. For details go to atlantahistorycenter.com.

“Black on Black” (Hanover Square Press, $27.99) by Daniel Black, a professor of African American studies at Clark Atlanta University and author of the novel “Don’t Cry for Me,” is a collection of essays that offer a bold, unflinching examination of the Black experience, ranging in topic from identity and self-love to integration and police brutality.

Black’s essays range in tone from confessional to iconoclastic, the latter reserved for his criticisms of HBCUs and the Black church, two institutions he deeply loves, which makes his conflicted stance on the topics so illuminating.

“My struggle was that I loved the same institution I hated. Still do,” he writes about the church. “Its music soothes my soul when nothing else can … Black people were free, or at least freer, there than any other place in the world … Outside the church, people didn’t hug me or love me quite so earnestly.”

And yet, “(t)he downfall of the Black church is that it keeps teaching its own bondage … We fear the Christian God the same way we feared slave captors,” he writes. Many Black churches “depend upon Eurocentric understandings of God and spirit in ways that make them hate themselves.”

More specifically, he cites the church’s failure to give women leadership roles, its condemnation of sexual fluidity and its failure to confront power structures in the face of recent killings of Black men and women like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“Black on Black” reads like a passionate rallying cry by a man hellbent for change.

“Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance” (HarperCollins, $27.99) by Alvin Hall delves into the annual guide for Black travelers published for 30 years beginning in 1936. The book is not the travelogue of backroads and historic pitstops the title suggests, but a history of the publication’s evolution from 16 pages centered on New York to 80-page books encompassing Alaska, California and Maine.

Travel wasn’t something Blacks typically engaged in until the Great Migration when they moved north for jobs and later returned to the South to visit family, explains Hall. Because of Jim Crow laws, Black travelers needed a guide to hotels, restaurants and gas stations where they would be welcomed and feel safe.

“A car driven by a Black person, containing Black passengers and bearing an out-of-state license plate, was a vulnerable target, especially on the two-lane roads that went through the center of many small towns,” writes Hall.

Many towns didn’t have hotels that would accommodate Blacks; instead listings included private homes that would provide overnight stays. Hall cites Dr. James Franklin, a Black physician in Mobile, Alabama, whose guestbook, which now resides in the History Museum of Mobile, includes the signatures of such luminaries as opera singer Marian Anderson and baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

Eventually Hall does get around to highlighting some of the communities that hosted Black travelers during the Green Book era, including Paradise Valley in Detroit, Walnut Street in Louisville and Farish Street, Jackson, Mississippi.

“Driving the Green Book” paints a painful picture of one aspect of the oppression Blacks endured during Jim Crow, while also illustrating the power of the human spirit to subvert an unconscionable system and still experience joy.

