Bookshelf: Humans behave badly in ‘Now You Know It All’

Several stories draw from current events, including the coronavirus pandemic and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. “Darling” is the story that resonated most with me. It tells the chilling story of a woman who has recently escaped from an Epstein situation. She’s returned to her hometown, working the same job in a greasy diner she’d had after high school when an elegant older woman invited her to leave that hicksville for a glamorous life in New York. Upon Darling’s return, she reconnects with her high school boyfriend, Clyde, who’s now an attorney, but a small-town one with more debt than income. A promising exchange suggests the potential for a happy ending, but those are few in “Now You Know It All.”

One haunting story that possibly ends on a hopeful note is “The Field Glasses.” Eleanor has settled into life as “old maids” with her twin sister Clara, who their dead mother euphemistically called “overwrought.” In truth, Clara is so unhinged it’s possible she’s roaming the woods biting young children. As horrifying as that is, it becomes apparent as the story unfolds that the crimes Clara has committed against her devoted sister are far more devastating.

A worthy acolyte of Flannery O’Connor, Pearson trades in dark character studies punctuated by alarming events. They are set mostly in Southern suburbs and small towns, which are rendered with precise authenticity. And while Pearson never crosses the line into Southern gothic territory, she walks right up to it and flirts with it in a way that delights my deep-seated love of stories that examine the dark underbelly of human nature when it’s exposed to the light.

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. You can contact her at svanatten@ajc.com and follow her on Twitter at @svanatten.