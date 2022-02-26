Bookshelf: 4 books to read for Black History Month

Former AJC editorial page editor and Pulitzer Prize-winner Cynthia Tucker partners with Frye Gaillard, a former editor at the Charlotte Observer and author of “A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s,” on a slim collection of seven linked essays titled “The Southernization of America,” (NewSouth Books, $25.95).

Both Tucker, who is Black, and Frye, who is white, were born in Alabama and teach at the University of South Alabama. Together they explore how the South has shaped the political landscape of the United States.

Starting with “Reagan’s dispatch of Jimmy Carter,” “The Fragile Promise” traces what the authors call the “political decline” of the late 20th century when “politics became more than ever the great blood sport of American life.” Among the most avid participants are those who believe “with a blinding righteousness sometimes spilling into hate — that God, most surely, was on their side.”

“In Black Lives Matter and Symbols of the Past,” Tucker delivers a passionate discourse on the rebel flag, and how it and other symbols of racial hatred endure.

“Black Cloud Rising” (Atlantic Monthly Press, $27) is a historical Civil War novel by David Wright Faladé about the African Brigade, a regiment of newly freed slaves who fought against Confederate hold-outs along the coast in North Carolina. Many of the soldiers found themselves in combat with their former owners, and in the process, hoped to free loved ones who remained enslaved.

At the heart of the novel is Sgt. Richard Etheridge, the son of a slave and her owner, who hopes the campaign will lead him back to Franny, the love of his life.

“We’d hardly gone 200 paces past the courthouse when the Clapson farm appeared, across a stretch of unflowered and rustling stems where flax had not so long before been harvested,” writes Faladé. “Cuffee, the runaway, finger-pointed it out. General Wild raised the one good arm and our column halted, the booming footfalls of a sudden still. Though nary a head turned, all eyes peeked as one over at the plantation house across the way that was our target.”

In the novel “Carolina Built” (Gallery Books, $27), historical romance novelist Kianna Alexander celebrates the life and achievements of Josephine Napoleon Leary. Born into slavery, Leary settled in Edenton, North Carolina, where she honed her business skills and invested in real estate, owning six buildings at one point in her life.

Leary’s crowning achievement was the construction of the J.N. Leary Building, a three story, eight-bay rental property with pressed metal façade and Victorian flourishes, in 1894. It remains a commercial property today.

In this fictionalized version of Leary’s life, Alexander explores the challenges Leary encountered as a Black woman navigating the white man’s world, including obstacles created by her own husband.

“It’s like swimming against the tide every day to stop myself from pursuing my business with the full force of my energies, but my husband would rather I not swim against the tide at all,” Alexander writes. “He’d rather see me out of the water entirely, wrangling our children and watching him delight in the waves from the shore. He does love me. But he doesn’t love my ambition, and it’s an inextricable part of who I am.”

Other recommended reading from books recently reviewed in the AJC, include “The Last Slave Ship” by Ben Raines, “Don’t Cry for Me” by Daniel Black and “The Violin Conspiracy” by Brendan Slocumb.

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Contact her at svanatten@ajc.com, and follow her on Twitter at @svanatten.com