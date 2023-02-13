Book review: ‘Stealing’ humanizes mistreatment of indigenous youth

Jack carves a wooden army of miniature frontiersmen for Kit, providing an obvious link to his ancestors. As the narrative progresses, Verble uses the figurines to draw a compelling parallel between Jack’s actions and how his military training sits in stark contradiction with how he is expected to behave in polite society. Impressive, but Verble is just getting started.

Once dad and daughter are separated, the lone frontier figurine that Kit is able to reclaim provides a physical tether to her dad and becomes a source of comfort that only expands once she is sent to Ashley Lordard. The conditions in the boarding school are intolerable and Kit relies on the figurine for advice, developing a symbolic relationship with it as a way to draw on her father’s wisdom. The impact is full-circle and beautiful and a technique Verble employs with regularity throughout the narrative. It’s dazzling to watch her dig into the multiple layers of the title “Stealing.”

When Rev. Cunningham inserts himself into Kit’s situation, wielding his influence to push for her internment at Ashley Lordard, Kit describes him as a man “willing to close his fist on that bird and snuff its life out for no reason except to look wise and in control.” She encounters this type of man again in Mr. Hodges, the director of Ashley Lordard. Both use Christianity to justify committing unconscionable abuses.

Kit displays just enough fight to maintain her sense of self but not too much to condemn her to a worse fate. When she blurts out in the middle of class, “Is this a boarding school or a prison?” Kit knows Mr. Hodges is going to administer a vile punishment. But to not fight back at all would erode her identity in worse ways.

Verble does not use trauma to provoke shock, she uses it with deftness and delicacy to convey struggle. The result is a respectful exploration of survival, not victimhood. By the time the severity of Kit’s mistreatment unfolds, Verble has shaped her into a fully realized human. The care she takes to cultivate Kit’s character pays dividends.

“Stealing” is a masterclass in storytelling, an evocative and accessible exploration of American history that does not deliver a screaming statement on the impact of forced Christianity on the Indigenous population. Until it does. But by the time the message arrives, it’s not received as a lecture but with relief in the knowledge that the characters have a grasp on the bigger picture of their realities. Margaret Verble has harnessed the art of how to shoot straight to the heart of a story, and it is an experience that should not be missed.

FICTION

“Stealing”

by Margaret Verble

Mariner Books

256 pages, $30