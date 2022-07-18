Book Review: Revolutionary-era tale of rape painfully relevant today

Bedlow’s defense team accuses Lanah of “crying rape” to shield her character from defamation. His six lawyers admit a seduction occurred but maintain Lanah consented, then later regretted her decision. They proceed to slander her during hours of grueling courtroom testimony for daring to associate with a man above her station. Like many modern sexual assault cases, the trial becomes more about the victim, and society’s perceptions of her morality, than evidence of the perpetrator’s guilt.

The expertise Sweet gained as director of sexuality studies at UNCC lends him the authority to address the impact of acquaintance rape. He argues, quite effectively, that Lanah’s behavior following Bedlow’s assault is consistent with current psychological understandings of rape survival. But in 1792, Lanah’s immediate actions were her undoing. Rape laws were still sprouted from Sir Matthew Hale’s strict British criteria valuing a woman’s reputation, and the impressions left by her behavior, over physical evidence. Hale’s objective was to thwart “malicious women (who) might bring false rape charges against men of property and good standing.”

As men of wealth and influence still do, Bedlow uses his privilege to armor himself against consequences. But Lanah’s father is an unexpectedly worthy opponent. He holds an influential position in working-class society and wages a battle that last for years against Bedlow to restore his family’s reputation. Their conflict grows to consume popular interest quite a few times. At one point the outcry results in street riots and later in a series of scathing letters published in the newspaper that would put a modern-day Twitter war to shame.

Yet this was never Lanah’s fight, it was her dad’s. She was her father’s property, therefore legally he was the party who was injured by Bedlow’s assault. This is one of several situations Sweet uses to illustrate how men take over Lanah’s narrative, repetitively reducing her as they use her experience to further their own agendas. Another way Lanah becomes diminished is by the startling lack of a record of her outcome. Post court transcripts, there is no physical evidence of where she goes or what she does. Was she even the author of the letter retracting her rape that was published five years after the trial?

Sweet takes meticulous care not to usurp Lanah Sawyer from her own story. Instead, he produces a historical retelling that is decidedly pro-woman, highlighting a multitude of ways working-class females were held to an impossible standard of propriety. And by comparing 18th century mores with the ethos of today, he slams a gavel on the lack of progress society has made in 230 years regarding victim-shaming, abusing privilege and the female double standard.

“The Sewing Girl’s Tale” delivers a fascinating dive into history while restoring Lanah’s place in her own narrative. Sweet even argues that Lanah’s disappearance into the mist of time could be how she reclaimed her autonomy. Once she was no longer available to be exploited, his hope is she found peace in her anonymity.

NONFICTION

“The Sewing Girl’s Tale”

by John Wood Sweet

Henry Holt and Co.

384 pages, $29.99