Book Review: Enjeti’s ‘Parted Earth’ a tale of identity, family roots

In Johns Creek author Anjali Enjeti’s debut novel, “The Parted Earth,” those events provide the foundation for a multi-generational saga of family members cut off from their pasts, struggling to make sense of their identities.

In the novel’s long, sharply observed opening section, Deepa, 16, is a bright, privileged teen whose parents run a medical clinic in Delhi. Her beloved Papa-ji is wise about many things, except, it turns out, the one thing that would protect his family: leaving Delhi to avoid the random violence kicking up everywhere. She has a brief, sweet romance with a local boy (she is Hindu, he is Muslim), and then everything turns very bad, very fast.