Book Review: Characters ponder their life journeys in pensive ‘Tower’

Using a different lens to view a similar dynamic, the title story “Tower” concerns a father and daughter who take a detour on the way to an exhibit at the Chicago Art Institute. Inspired by the artist Ai Weiwei, they stop by Trump Tower to flip the bird at the high-rise. Their act of solidarity shakes a layer of depression off the dad, but is it enough to sustain him once he returns to his solitary environment?

Depression is examined from multiple angles. In “Mississippi,” a woman travels from Atlanta to Vicksburg to help her sister with a home-improvement project and muses about how the rest of her family had remained tethered to the hometown; the woman is the only one who got out and built a satisfactory life. While in Vicksburg, she’s reminded of the depression all her family members suffer from and how she stopped her own therapy because “she never wanted to be all squeaky clean and happy ... She worried about erasing who she was.”

Plattner’s characters don’t reach too deep inside of themselves in an effort to evolve. Instead, they float through their present, anchored to the past by their memories, accepting the predicaments that come their way. In “Secret,” a lonely man reconnects with his ex-wife when his son racks up a dangerous gambling debt. But is the night they spend together about rekindling their romance or rooted in his need for human connection?

The thirst for intimacy and a feeling of relevance is touched on numerous times. In “Fortune,” Plattner takes another trip to the horserace track, a place where many of his characters feel a compulsion to spend time. A couple whose relationship is winding down venture on a “breakup trip” to Tropical Park in Miami, where she’s stunned to discover he plans to bet his life savings at the track.

Plattner’s collection spends a significant amount of time submerged in the thoughts and recollections of his characters. His vignettes are far more about examination than change, and the movement in these stories is achieved as much by what’s said as what remains unsaid. Plattner is a master at harnessing subtext, inflating the white space on the page until its purpose becomes clear. As pensive as they are reflective, the stories in “Tower” deliver a compelling and deliberative examination of life viewed through glasses tinted with malcontent. Nevertheless, Plattner’s world is not an unpleasant place to reside.

FICTION

“Tower: Stories”

by Andy Plattner

Mercer University Press

188 pages, $19