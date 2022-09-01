Book Notes: Sue Monk Kidd receives state honor

Combined Shape Caption Courtesy of ECW Press Credit: ECW Press Credit: ECW Press Combined Shape Caption Courtesy of ECW Press Credit: ECW Press Credit: ECW Press

Happy pub day: There’s no questioning the politics of Mike Luckovich, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s own Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist. Although he’s known to lampoon both sides of the partisan aisle, he’s a clear-cut liberal. His new book, “The Twisted History of the GOP” (ECW Press, $19.95), comes out Tuesday, Sept. 6. It’s a wickedly smart and funny skewering of the party, starting with George H.W. Bush, and spanning the Trump presidency, immigration, voting rights, the pandemic, the Supreme Court, the Capitol riot and Fox. Luckovich will discuss his book at the Decatur Book Festival on Oct. 1 on a panel with AJC staffers and authors Greg Bluestein (”Flipped: How Georgia Turned Purple and Broke the Monopoly on Republication Power”) and Ernie Suggs (”The Many Lives of Andrew Young”). For details go to decaturbookfestival.com.

Return to normal: The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta hosts its first live book event since the pandemic, and it’s a good one. Journalist Iuliia Mendel, who was press secretary for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will discuss her new memoir “The Fight of Our Lives: My Time with Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s Battle for Democracy, and What It Means for the World” (Simon & Schuster, $27.99) on Sept. 15. Her memoir begins with a quote from Ukrainian Ilya Kaminsky, a poetry professor at Georgia Tech and director of Poetry@Tech, then follows with a preface that captures the day Russia invaded Ukraine in gripping detail. The book traces Zelenskyy’s trajectory from actor to president, chronicles his efforts to establish democracy and ends with the war, which continues to rage on.

Mendel will be in conversation with Bill Nigut, senior executive producer for GPB. The event is 7:30 p.m. Sept.15 at the MJCCA (5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody). Tickets are $20, $33 including the book, at showclix.com. For details go to atlantajcc.org.

Do tell. This should be a fascinating talk. Authors Janisse Ray and Margaret Renkl will engage in conversation about the relationship between the environment, the arts and activism in an event billed as Art at the Confluence. An environmental writer, Ray is the author of the memoir “Ecology of a Cracker” (1999) and most recently, the essay collection, “Wild Spectacle: Seeking Wonders in a World Beyond Humans” (2021). Margaret Renkl is an essayist who writes about the South for The New York Times and is the author of “Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss” (2021).

They will be joined by Emory music professor Dwight Andrews, senior pastor of First Congregational Church Atlanta (105 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta), which hosts the event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Tickets are free, but registration is required at www.eventbrite.com.

Suzanne Van Atten is a book critic and contributing editor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Contact her at svanatten@ajc.com and follow her on Twitter at @svanatten.