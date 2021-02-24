A hip-hop museum and café will open in this music mecca later this year

The second phase, which is planned for construction in Manhattan, will be a 20-story museum, hotel and retail complex. It is on track to break ground later this year and open in 2023.

James “JT” Thompson, who founded the Hip Hop Hall of Fame in 1996, has been working to bring the hip-hop museum and complex to life for several years, according to an interview Thompson gave to the New York Post.

“This has been a labor of love. It’s had its valleys, mountains, peaks and falloffs,” Thompson told the Post in reference to museum plans halting following the deaths of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.

Pending the successful fundraising campaign for the museum, Thompson will see the fruits of his labor after nearly 30 years.

“Hip-hop is about empowering yourself, moving beyond the music,” he told the Post. “The HHHOF and I have a duty and responsibility to preserve this rich history of music and culture.”