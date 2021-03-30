Quirky group show tackles themes of nature and culture

Melissa Sims has long trafficked in her own form of nostalgia, channeling a world of cowboys, funny papers girl reporters, superheroes and other brightly colored Americana. She returns to some of that slightly goosed nostalgia in several of the works here, many of which are beginning to look a little toothless. But she’s also pursuing a much more interesting exhumation of the past in her paintings that examine the dark side of ‘60s and ‘70s kitsch: dead-eyed kids with Margaret Keane expressions dancing like pretty zombies to a record player at their feet in “The New Craze.” But the most unnerving work has to be the bad trip fantasia “Let Your Peace Flow, like a Mountain Stream” in which a Russ Berrie & Company (maker of trolls and Sillisculpt) figure adopts a Nixon gesture of peace against a backdrop of fake paint-by-numbers nature, Wayne White typography and a telegenic rainbow. Sims taps into a streak of consumerist sentimentality that reduces political protest, youthful rebellion and nature to gaudy rainbows and peace sign jewelry so saccharine and fake you want to #gag.

"Fox in the Hen House" by Melissa Sims Courtesy of Tew Galleries Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

New York-based Steven Moors is new to Tew, but like Sims, he traffics in American pop culture iconography: flying saucers, Mickey Mouse, ‘50s housewives in bullet bras. His digital drawings, sketched on an iPad, are then printed onto a vellum-like etching paper that gives his works a delicate blueprint-like quality. Each work is a crazed collision of pop culture references. In “Untitled: Big Ship, Small Horse, Pointing Man,” there is a flying saucer, Pegasus, an Age of Sail brigantine, midcentury modern furniture and details of woodgrain and upholstery fabric that give his work a mix of the organic and the Populuxe, and the crazed energy of a Richard Hamilton collage.

"Untitled: Clown Plus 100 on Hill," by Steven Moors is featured in the Tew Galleries group show "The Mysterious World." Courtesy of Tew Galleries Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

EXHIBIT

“The Mysterious World”

Through April 16. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, Free. Tew Galleries, 425 Peachtree Hills Ave. NE #24., Atlanta. 404-869-0511, tewgalleries.com.