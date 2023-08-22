Register now: The next Aging in Atlanta event is coming Sept. 14

Do you want to know about fun activities happening around metro Atlanta? What about estate planning and asset protection? Then you should join The Atlanta-Journal Constitution for a fun and informative event on aging well in Atlanta!

The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best life. As we continue our eighth year producing content focused on subjects of specific interest to the 55+ community, we’re looking forward to seeing you Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Springs - City Theatre. Kroger is our presenting sponsor.

Register now for free and you can see local experts cover all the hot topics. Doors open promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Panelists include Dr. Lateefah Watford, practicing psychiatrist in the Behavioral Health Department at Kaiser Permanente of Georgia, and returning panelists Deanna McEwen, Pharm.D., Kroger Pharmacist with Kroger Health’s Atlanta Division, and Shannon Pawley, J.D., LL.M., Attorney & CEO at The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm.

Topics will include fun events around town, asset protection, and staying healthy.

We’re hosting quarterly events across metro Atlanta this year — and you don’t want to miss what we have in store. Plus, lunch will be served and parking is free thanks to our generous sponsors.

And be sure to catch our special sections in the Sunday paper on Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10.

To register, visit live.ajc.com/aginginatlantasept where you can view the schedule of events.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Aging in Atlanta September event

Thursday, September 14, 2023

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

City Springs - City Theatre: 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

