Brief, bright holiday jaunts: Things to do with grandkids this week

This week, take an all-ages group or a grandchild who needs extra one-on-one time to one of these short but sparkly events:

Hands-On Children’s Craft Fair

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2. $5 entrance covers enough tickets for two crafts, more are extra. Smyrna First UMC Fellowship Hall, 1315 Concord Rd. SE, Smyrna.

It’s never too early to foster a kid’s interest in arts and crafts. This fair lets young ones exchange two or three tickets for the opportunity to make a craft to take home. It all happens in a couple of winks of an eye.

Your pair or group can also browse the onsite GiftMart to see what other crafters have to offer or get photographed with Santa.

If you want to expand the outing, the Candy Cane Cafe has yummy treats and a warm place to sit for a bit.

Back to Nature Holiday Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2,. ?Free admission. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Rd., Roswell.

Take a pleasant stroll around the Chattahoochee Nature Center grounds during the Holiday Market, when the center offers free admission as a gift to the community.

The artisanal market is a gift for the senses, too, with its selection of handmade, local and/or eco-friendly gifts and decorations. It goes on rain or shine, so if your one grandchild will be crushed if plans change, this is a safe bet. You can make it a short and sweet walk and pop back into the car, or pause to shop for other family members and buy snacks in the gift shop.

CNC requests that parties make a reservation, though walk-ups are accommodated as much as possible throughout the day. The morning spots and lunch hour spots are already reserved, so you can take your chances with a drop-in between 10 a.m.-1 p.m., or reserve a spot in the later afternoon.

Reserve a time to attend here.

East Cobb Park: Holiday Lights Celebration

5-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3. Free admission, snacks, and holiday trinkets cost extra. East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Rd., Marietta.

This is the kind of gathering you may remember from your own childhood. A tree lighting, school choirs singing and hot chocolate, cookie dough, and trinket sales are all part of the fun.

While the event is nearly three hours, you have plenty of flexibility to create a schedule that suits your group.

Arrive when it starts and see the vendor booths by daylight, or time yourselves to get there ahead of Santa, who will ride in on his sleigh after sunset.

Be sure to bring a well-charged phone camera to start your holiday social media albums on a cheerful note.

Don’t be surprised if you stay longer than planned because everyone enjoys the magic. It’s so cool to stay out after dark — even if you are with your grandparents.

Kids Corner: Shrinky Dink Ornaments

10:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2. $10 admission. Reeves House Visual Arts Center, 734 Reeves St., Woodstock.

Take an hour or so out of your early December Saturday and share the joy of holiday art with the young folks.

This event at Reeves House Visual Arts Center sharpens art appreciation with a guided tour of the Woodstock gallery’s “Small Town: Small Works” exhibit Then, you follow up by watching a large piece of art you create shrink into a holiday ornament.

Kids under 6 must have an adult present while they create. But adults only have to pay the 10 bucks if they also make an ornament. Sounds fun, doesn’t it?

Register here.