Fun with food: Things to do with your grandkids this week

Whether you see your grandkids often or they visit infrequently, food-centric events in Atlanta are a great way to entertain and feed them simultaneously. Plus, they’ll help you get out of the chicken nugget-mac ‘n’ cheese-fast food rut.

Here are four family-friendly options this week:

Food Truck Thursday in Little Five Points

5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 6. Free admission. 1080 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Low-key and delicious, this Thursday gathering offers a summer evening treat after work or a handy solution to the “What’s for dinner?” question when the grandkids are ravenous. This week’s food truck is Sofishticated, and you can enjoy music and art vendors while you hang out.

Mutate at Five Food and Fun Festival

5-9 p.m., Thursday, July 6. Free admission. 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs.

Has it been a while since you’ve been out on a weeknight? Here’s a great excuse to head out and bring the kids too.

Hosted by Mutation Brewery, this event invites adults to mill around with open-container beer, cocktail, or wine selections from the approved vendors. It also includes family-friendly activities and food vendors galore.

The July 6 featured band is psychedelic rock/modern soul Edgewood Heavy and DJ Dapper Shap takes over between the band’s two sets.

Cobb Tasting Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 8. Free admission. $3 parking, samples $1-$8. North Georgia State Fair, 2245 Callaway Rd. SW, Marietta.

Truly a fun-for-all-ages type of event, this tasting includes a Kidzone area and live entertainment in addition to the food vendors.

You can each get your preferred type of food, including Italian, American, or carnival food. It’s also a good chance for kids and grandparents to sample some potentially new cuisine — German, Jamaican, or Cuban, for example — without disrupting family dinner if they don’t like it.

Reserve a spot here.

Big and Little Chef: Big Apple Deli at Publix Aprons Cooking School

10 a.m., Saturday, July 8. $85 for grandparent and grandkid, Publix Aprons Cooking School at Alpharetta Commons, 4305 State Bridge Rd., Alpharetta.

Here’s a chance to make a meal with a special grandchild and take home recipes and techniques you can use for many years to come.

The class theme is “New York Deli,” and you’ll make and consume dishes including potato latkes and lemon-maple no-bake cheesecake. Arrive hungry and ready to cook!