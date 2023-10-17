An early Halloween: Things to do with your grandkids this week

If you’d like to celebrate reasonably close to the official holiday without limiting yourselves to that one hectic night, consider rounding up a grandkid or two (or a pack of them, if you’re brave) for these Halloween events happening this week:

Kids Boo Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

6-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20-22. Boo Fest ticket plus free child starting at $45. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Pkwy., Austell

The family-friendly Halloween-themed activities and attractions at Six Flags have been happening since Sept. 16, but you can still get in the spirit this weekend.

Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, the new Enchanted Arbor and a Spooktacular Dance Party. If they’re 12 or younger, they’re welcome to wear costumes, too.

Many of the events are by daylight, so it’s simple to keep track of the young kids and show them what costumes and trick-or-treating are all about.

Buy tickets here.

Fall-themed Flat Shoals library scavenger hunt

Self-guided between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Free, Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur.

This is a slower-paced event ideal for toddlers through tweens, not to mention grandparents with jangled nerves.

You’ll pick up a list from the circulation desk and fan out to find fall-theme pictures in the library. Upon completion, a treat awaits participants.

While you’re there — especially if teens are with you — take this opportunity to check out scary stories at different reading levels. And if you have tales of your own scavenger hunt days be sure to share them!

Halloween Magic Show

11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21. $7, Aurora Theatre, 128 E Pike St., Lawrenceville.

Performer Arthur Atsma combines sleight of hand, electronic music, clean comedy, and inspirational tidbits into a Halloween-themed show at the Children’s Playhouse.

The tickets are affordable — though non-refundable — and the act is a blessedly manageable 40-55 minutes long. You’ll be home in plenty of time to drink hot cider and make s’mores as part of your pre-Halloween plans.

Buy tickets here.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta Trick-or-Treat

5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21. $25 for nonmembers. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta.

Many extras await grandparents and grandkids of all ages at the Children’s Museum’s much-anticipated annual trick-or-treat event.

A costume parade, glow-in-the-dark art projects, a mummy wrap, and a Monster Mash party with a live DJ will keep you entertained all evening, but the candy handout ritual may still be the highlight.

And if you love this a lot, there’s a second night next week on Oct. 28.

Buy tickets here.