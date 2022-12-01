ajc logo
6 Atlanta activities to help get you in the holiday spirit

Fun at 55
By Lesly Gregory, for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Get into the holiday spirit this month with events happening all over the city. From more traditional experiences to family-friendly activities, it’s easy to fill up your calendar.

Shop for the holidays

Decatur Holiday Marketplace

The Decatur Holiday Marketplace will take over a Decatur elementary school for its 31st year. For a single weekend, the school will be transformed into an artists’ market. You can shop for handmade items of all kinds while snacking on delicious food from local vendors and food trucks.

5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Free admission. Clairemont Elementary, 155 Erie Avenue, Decatur. decaturholidaymarketplace.com.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

With over 50 vendors, the Atlanta Christkindl Market combines German heritage with holiday shopping. Sample German food and drinks as you look for that perfect gift. The festive atmosphere mirrors a traditional German market, so the shopping experience will be unique.

3 p.m -8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 11:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Sundays. Now - Dec. 24. Free admission. Buckhead Village District, 290 East Paces Ferry Road NE/Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. christkindlmarket.org.

Enjoy a traditional holiday story

“A Christmas Carol”

Spend some time with Mr. Scrooge in Charles Dickens’ immortal play about the true meaning of Christmas. Performances run an entire week in this suburban theater, giving you ample opportunity to hang out with some pretty famous ghosts.

8 p.m. Dec. 8-9; 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on various dates from Dec. 10-Dec. 23. Tickets start at $40. Aurora Theatre, 128 East Pike Street, Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222. auroratheatre.com.

“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet”

Join an international cast of ballet dancers as they perform the iconic story of Clara and her Christmas journey to help one very important toy. The show features puppets, acrobatics, beautiful costumes, and talented dancers. Doors open an hour before each show, giving you a chance to take in the atmosphere of one of Atlanta’s favorite theaters.

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. Tickets start at $34. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499. foxtheatre.org.

Schedule some family-filled holiday fun

Holiday in the Park

It’s all the thrill rides of Six Flags, plus holiday lights, decor, shows, music and seasonal foods. Santa even makes an appearance. There’s so much to do you can tailor the experience to the whole family. General admission gets you in for a single visit, but if you plan on going more than once before the year is out, you can purchase a Gold Pass for the same price, and get unlimited visits now through Sept. 4, 2023, and free general parking.

2 p.m.-9 p.m. select days through Jan. 1. $34.99 single-day passes. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. 770-739-3400. sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

“Knock, Knock”

An ideal performance for grandchildren 5 and under, this family-friendly show takes a look inside The Apartment Building where residents are preparing for the holidays. You’ll meet everyone as the play takes you floor-by-floor knocking on doors. It’s part of The Kathy & Ken Bernhardt Theatre for the Very Young Series.

Various times through Dec. 23. $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-17, and free for children 5 and under. Selig Family Black Box Theatre on the 3rd floor of the Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600. alliancetheatre.org.

