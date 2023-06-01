Keeping busy in June: 6 activities to kick off summer

This month is the perfect time to start scheduling some fun. Whether heading out with friends or entertaining the whole family, stay active throughout Atlanta this June. Keep those bellies fed and take in some local culture — you can easily fill up your calendar with these diverse activities.

Explore Georgia fairs and festivals to soak up the summer sun

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 18. Free admission. Centennial Olympic Park, 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta. juneteenthatl.com.

Festivities continue all weekend long in Centennial Olympic Park for Juneteenth. The 11th annual celebration includes a parade, live music and other performances, speakers, food trucks, and an art market. There are competitions to watch and panel discussions to participate in as well. The big event, the parade, begins at noon on Saturday, June 17, starting in Liberty Plaza, across from the Capitol, and concluding in the park. For a complete schedule of events, you can download the Juneteenth Atlanta App, which will be available on juneteenthatl.com.

Juneteenth 2023 at Atlanta History Center

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Admission is free. Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000. atlantahistorycenter.com/event/juneteenth-2023

Bring the whole family together to celebrate Juneteenth with an immersive cultural experience. At this event, you’ll find live music, interactive crafts, and tasty food. Powerful storytelling through workshops and talks will educate and provide insights into the history of this important, historical day. Take a bird walk and tour the gardens, walk through exhibits, and even play lawn games before stopping off at the food trucks for a bite.

Credit: From Awesome Alpharetta’s Facebook page Credit: From Awesome Alpharetta’s Facebook page

Take in some culture

96-hour Opera Project Performances

7 p.m. Monday, June 12. $20 for standard tickets, $10 rate for students. Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College, 900 West End Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-881-8885. atlantaopera.org/competition

Experience something completely different in Atlanta with the 96-Hour Opera Project. This composition competition and showcase pairs composers and librettists who spend four days writing 10-minute operas. Participants come from historically underrepresented communities, and the winning opera team not only receives a cash prize but also a commission for a new work to be performed in the upcoming season. See creatives at work in this original experience.

Alpharetta Art in the Park

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Free admission. Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000. awesomealpharetta.com/alpharetta-art-park

This monthly artists’ market runs through September, with local artists putting their handcrafted work on display. Check out custom pottery, woodwork, jewelry, metalwork, paintings, photographs, and handmade clothing. Live demonstrations also occur. All booths are set up near the city center, so it’s easy to make a day out of your trip to the park.

Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

Have a cold one

Atlanta Summer Beer Fest

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Admission is $50; $60 the day of the event. Historic 4th Ward Park, 665 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. atlantasummerbeerfestival.com

Sample over 150 beers, including offerings from local Atlanta breweries, at Atlanta Summer Beer Fest. This 21+ event also includes live music and a souvenir cup. All your alcohol samples come with the ticket price, along with free bottled water. Any food from the variety of local vendors will cost extra. For those who prefer wine, hard seltzer, or cider, over 25 different options will also be available.

20,000 Beers Under the Sea

7 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, June 30. Tickets are $75 for aquarium members and $85 for nonmembers. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000. georgiaaquarium.org/events/event/20000-beers-under-the-sea-2

Spend an evening at the Georgia Aquarium sampling a huge variety of local and national beers, ciders, and hard seltzers. This fundraising event supports education programs at the Aquarium. Tickets include access to all the exhibits, a souvenir tasting glass, and a buffet dinner. Two live DJs infuse the evening with music. This is a 21+ event with unlimited tastings while supplies last. IDs are required at the door.