Savannah named No. 3 best city in the world — why it’s a good spot to retire

The publication conducted its annual World’s Best Awards survey in which readers discussed their global travel experiences. They shared opinions on the best cities, rating the landmarks, sites, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and general value.

Explore 3 Georgia cities make list of best places for East Coast retirement

“For each characteristic, respondents could choose a rating of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor,” the methodology said. “The final scores are averages of these responses. Scores shown have been rounded to the nearest hundredth of a point; in the event of a true tie, winners share the same ranking. In most categories, respondents could also rate optional characteristics; these ratings are not included in the overall scores.”