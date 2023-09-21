New platform helps older adults learn tech skills

Hey Eldy is touted as ‘a bridge between generations’
Aging in Atlanta
By Rachel Brown Kirkland – for the AJC
31 minutes ago
X

Technology can be confusing to navigate. From setting up new devices to adjusting email settings to navigating social media and more, there’s no shortage of new skills to learn.

Older adults do face more challenges learning new technology, according to the Pew Research Center, but it isn’t necessarily because they don’t want to learn. Many would prefer to use devices like door cameras and smart kitchen appliances but aren’t sure how, according to the report, and most say they need assistance to get started.

A new learning platform, heyeldy.com, aims to change that. Launching Sept. 26, it will offer a collection of video courses, forum discussions, and one-on-one mentoring designed to bridge generational gaps and make the digital age easier to navigate in ways intentionally geared toward older adults, according to a news release. Users can join the platform for $25 a month.

Hey Eldy’s personalized offerings are aimed at helping users become equipped to use technology and connect with the world around them while learning at their own pace in a patient and judgment-free space. Having a personalized online learning platform can give users another option when family members aren’t able to provide the assistance they need due to busy schedules and other factors.

“One challenge facing older adults with respect to technology is the fact that many are simply not confident in their own ability to learn about and properly use electronic devices,” according to the Pew report.

Having basic technology skills translates to a variety of scenarios. For some adults, learning digital skills may help with video calls to children and grandchildren. For others, it can improve safety through the use of smart robots that can pick up dropped items or eliminate the need to reach difficult places.

“Getting older adults online has never been more urgent,” according to a report from the nonprofit Older Adults Technology Services. “The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted our nation’s systems for social support, communications, and health care, demonstrating that home-based internet and digital skills are an essential lifeline for older adults. Unfortunately, large proportions of Americans over the age of 65 remain offline.”

Hey Eldy recognizes that access to technology is essential to be able to fully participate in the changing culture. The platform uses a three-pronged approach: helping older adults learn, apply knowledge, and become independent.

The platform name is what the organization describes as a “hip nickname that gives a high five to those who’ve been there, done that, and still bring their A-game to life’s adventures.”

About the Author

Rachel Brown Kirkland
