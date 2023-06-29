Experts say these are the best nail colors for mature hands

The way you wear your nails makes a statement. Maybe you like to wear brightly-colored, lengthy, acrylic nails to show off your vibrant personality. Or perhaps you prefer darker colors and shorter nails to demonstrate your sleekness and sophistication.

There are several ways that older adults can rock a nail style.

If you prefer a more youthful look that may make your skin glow, go for brighter nail polish colors that will pop out, such as Revlon Red, or more neutral tones like terracotta, according to Southern Living. The magazine also recommends nude tones and sheer polishes.

Those who really want to stand out can choose hot pinks, neons, or even a light coral if you are not a huge fan of the brighter colors but still want to glow, according to Best Life.

“Bright, even neon colors, make your hands look so much more youthful and even give the appearance of a warm sun-kissed glow to the skin,” Juli Russell, DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty told the website.

You can never go wrong with the French manicure, a classic, either.

It is important to consider what color and look fit best with your skin tone as well.

“If you have a lighter skin tone, the color would differ depending on how fair your skin is, but corals, greens, and red would be good for older hands because it draws attention to the nails,” according to Orly.

According to Orly, older adults with darker skin may look best in orange, gold, and gray shades.

Beauty experts recommend staying away from several colors.

Dark colors — especially black — should generally be avoided, according to both Southern Living and Orly. Black, deep navy blue, and darker shades of purple, for example, may draw attention to dark spots, lines, and wrinkles.

This does not mean that you can’t wear dark colors at all, though. According to Orly, the darkest color you should choose is the dark gray-blue shade. This allows you to wear a colder color that still ensures your skin pops. And for darker skin tones, StyleCraze suggests going trendy with cocoa, cappuccino, or dark shades.

“Steer clear from sheer colors or hues that match your skin too closely, as this will give the dreaded ‘mannequin hands’ look,”, Russell told BestLife.

Don’t be afraid to switch up the shape of your nails either!

When at the nail salon, you may opt for almond or oval-shaped nails.

“These two shapes are more youthful and lengthen the appearance of the fingers,” Russell said to Best Life. Additional options include the sharp, stiletto shape, and the flat-topped ballerina shape.

These are not the only options, though. Speak with your nail technician to see what choices are available to you — perhaps you will discover something that you never knew you loved.