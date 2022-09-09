Bankrate names Georgia No. 2 best state to retire in 2022

“For retirees considering a move to Georgia, affordability is one big selling point. The state combines a low cost of living and a light tax burden to rank No. 7 in affordability,” Bankrate said.

“The state’s only weak spot is in the culture category — the Peach State has one of the nation’s lowest percentages of over-65 residents, and it ranks near the bottom in arts and entertainment establishments per capita, based on a Bankrate analysis of Census data.”

Not only is Georgia one of the best places to retire, but the state capitol came in at No. 13 on a separate ranking of 182 cities by WalletHub. Atlanta ranked No. 5 in activities, No. 49 in affordability, No. 114 in healthcare, and No.128 in quality of life.

“Retirees want to live in a place where they enjoy safety and access to good healthcare, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the personal finance website said. “The ideal city will also have lots of ways to spend leisure time, along with good weather.”

