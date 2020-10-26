5 scientific tips for healthy aging that may surprise you

A 2019 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science found a link between optimism and living longer. On average, optimistic participants were found to have an 11-15% longer lifespan compared to those who were less optimistic.

Connect with loved ones

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s not as easy to enjoy the company of friends and family the way you used to. But for healthy aging, it’s important to stay in touch how you can. Virtual-only activities provide the lowest risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A 2015 study showed loneliness is associated with functional decline and an increased risk of death in people over age 60.

Explore Analysis shows dancing may help prevent falls

Give Tai Chi a try

A combination of slow movements and deep breathing, this ancient Chinese tradition is often described as “meditation in motion. ”Among its benefits are reduced stress and improved balance. A recent study also found that participating in it may reduce potential bone-breaking falls in older adults.

Consume certain foods for brain health

While you may be aware that eating whole foods like fruits and vegetables are healthy, certain ones have been found to improve memory. Researchers have found a link between high consumption of foods rich in flavonoids – including apples, berries and green tea — and warding off Alzheimer’s disease.

Take a walk

It may seem simple, but going for a stroll can benefit heart health by lowering your risk of heart attack and stroke, according to Harvard Health Publishing. It can also have brain-healing effects, The Guardian reported.

“One of the great overlooked superpowers we have is that, when we get up and walk, our senses are sharpened," neuroscientist Shane O’Mara told the British news website. "Rhythms that would previously be quiet suddenly come to life, and the way our brain interacts with our body changes.”