5 military museums you can’t miss visiting this season

National Infantry Museum

About an hour and a half southwest of Atlanta in Columbus, the National Infantry Museum honors the journey of the American infantryman with artifacts, interactive exhibits, and much more in six galleries grouped by chronological order. However, before that, visitors enter the museum through the “Last 100 Yards Ramp,” an immersive and informative exhibit that sets the stage for the museum. “This facility serves to educate, honor, and preserve the legacy of the oldest branch of the United States Armed Forces,” said Peter Bowden, President & CEO of Visit Columbus, GA.

nationalinfantrymuseum.org

Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

The National WWII Museum

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans tells the story of the American experience in World War II, including why it was fought, the various campaigns, how the war was won, and what that victory means today. Exhibits include video, audio, and written components to tell the stories of all those involved in the war: American leaders, soldiers, and the families at home. Six different buildings make up the museum, so you’ll need to plan plenty of time to visit them all.

nationalww2museum.org

National Veterans Memorial and Museum

In that other Columbus in Ohio, the National Veterans Memorial and Museum honors veterans from all branches of service through interactive and video exhibits, informative signage, and much more. “Everyone knows a veteran whether you realize it or not, and, at the museum, we share veteran stories in their own voices to inspire our guests in person and online to be of service in their communities,” said retired Lt. General Michael Ferriter, Army, founding president and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. Two notable spots at the museum are the Remembrance Gallery on the mezzanine level and the Memorial Garden behind the museum. Both provide opportunities for remembrance and reflection of those who have served.

nationalvmm.org

Credit: National Museum of Naval Aviation Credit: National Museum of Naval Aviation

National Naval Aviation Museum

On the grounds of Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla., the National Naval Aviation Museum explores and documents the history of aviation of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Throughout the two buildings that comprise the museum, visitors can enjoy flight simulators, and see more than 4,000 artifacts and more than 150 restored aircraft, including those of the Blue Angels. In fact, if you plan your visit right, you can catch the Blue Angels as they practice their routines in the skies overhead.

navalaviationmuseum.org

U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum

The U.S. Army Airborne & Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, N.C., documents the history and members of these elite groups whose members jump from the sky and into battle. Exhibits start with 1940s history and carry on through today’s military actions. Artifacts, videos, and informative signs and displays showcase the training, equipment, and missions these soldiers embarked on in the fight for freedom.

asomf.org