2021 New Year’s resolutions: Here’s the lowdown on the most popular diet trends

“What you don’t eat is also important,” Ahmed said. “Large amounts of refined carbohydrates [such as sweets and white bread] can cause blood sugar spikes, which prompt the body to store fat in a different way and can lead to obesity and diabetes.”

Postbiotics

You’ve heard of probiotics and prebiotics but postbiotics are probiotics’ end products of the fermentation that occurs in the gut. These metabolites are being examined for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, Today.com reported. It’s possible that they may aid in supporting the immune system, too.

Additionally, studies show that postbiotics could help leaky gut and may aid in preventing Type 2 diabetes.

Intermittent Fasting

Prevention reported that this diet trend, which focuses on cycling between patterns of fasting and eating, is one of the best ones to use to lose weight in 2021.

Registered dietitian Meridan Zerner of Dallas, Texas’ Cooper Clinic told the publication that there’s some evidence that intermittent fasting can increase your metabolism rate.

Kelp

Kale was all the rage around five years ago, but next year, it’s fresh kelp that will take the glory. The seaweed is filled with minerals including calcium, and offers B vitamins in each serving, Today.com reported. WebMD reported it could aid in diabetes control and help with thyroid health and prevent anemia.

Carnivore Diet

People who follow this diet are required to eat mostly meat as well as fat and some eggs. Despite its growing popularity, it’s not recommended by all experts.

“This is not a healthy or sustainable diet, and there are healthier ways to lose weight,” Amy Gorin, registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of New York City’s Amy Gorin Nutrition told Everyday Health.

Explore Study reveals why more than a week of keto may not be beneficial

Keto Diet

A popular way to drop weight fast, this diet, which involves consuming lots of calories from fat and drastically reducing carbs, doesn’t have substantive research behind it to support its safety and effectiveness in the long term.

“Some negative side effects of a long-term ketogenic diet have been suggested, including increased risk of kidney stones and osteoporosis, and increased blood levels of uric acid (a risk factor for gout),” a diet review from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health noted. “Possible nutrient deficiencies may arise if a variety of recommended foods on the ketogenic diet are not included.”