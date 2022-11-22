Everyday Heroes: Stephanie and Eric Cronmiller

“When we lost Charlie, I immediately bounced into, what can I do?” Stephanie said. “Within a matter of a couple weeks, my husband and I knew we had to do something to continue to honor him, to keep him and his memory alive.”

As soon as late February 2021, she began researching nonprofits. By that summer, Charlie’s Army was up and running.

“We wanted to be able to advocate for children and infants who can’t talk yet,” Stephanie said. “They can’t come home and tell you that something’s wrong or they don’t like the way they’re being treated. So it’s really about empowering parents – ensuring that they are equipped with the knowledge and tools to have their best interests in mind.”

A lot of what Charlie’s Army focuses on is educating parents on the safest ways for infants to sleep and empowering often overwhelmed or tired parents and caregivers to create healthy and safe environments for children.

The foundation partners with different companies like HALO, which provides sleep sacks and swaddles for infants, and Regal Lager’s swaddle brand Love to Dream, and uses those partnerships to help provide parents with swaddles and pamphlets on the “ABCs of Safe Sleep.”

Charlie’s Army’s website lists out the ABCs of Safe Sleep, which stand for “Alone,” “Back is Best,” and “Clear the Space.” The ABCs state that the best way for infants to sleep is in a bassinet or crib, on their backs, and in a space clear of everything but a mattress and a sheet.

According to the couple, Charlie’s Army has donated multiple swaddles and pamphlets to new parents across the metro area.

In one holiday campaign through a partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life team, the foundation received a list of clinics that see the most newborns and was able to raise enough money to buy and donate HALO swaddles to new parents at Harbin Clinic Pediatrics in Cartersville.

The foundation also held a golf tournament last year at St. Ives Country Club in Johns Creek. Between sponsorships, donations and a silent auction, Charlie’s Army was able to raise about $130,000.

HOW TO HELP

To learn more information about Charlie’s Army, please visit https://charliesarmy.org/.

Click here to donate.

