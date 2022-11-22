Everyday Heroes: Robin Rawls

Serving as president and running the shelter is a natural fit for Rawls. She has had other jobs in her life, but says this one is special. She said she never looked forward to getting up and going to work as much as she does with this job, and while it is 24/7, it is gratifying.

Rawls and two friends revived the organization, which is legally named the Humane Society and SPCA of Clayton County. It is not a county entity, but an agreement allows the use of the county building. The humane society re-opened its doors in July 1998 and it didn’t take any time for the building to fill up with animals.

“This was our way of trying to save as many as we could,” Rawls said. “We were small then, and we’re small now. I can only do about 85 animals at a time.”

The Clayton County Humane Society operates without any county, state or federal funds, depending entirely on donations, adoption fees and fund-raisers, such as its recent 7th Annual Pasta for Paws at First United Methodist of Morrow where 400 people came out on a Saturday to enjoy a meal and support the cause. In the springtime, the humane society hosts the Mutt Strut and a barbecue, along with yard sales. Proceeds from its Two by Two Thrift Shop in Jonesboro, which is run by volunteers, also provides funding for the shelter.

“An animal is hit by a car and the owners don’t have the money for care,” Rawls said. “People have to make the choice, ‘Do we spend $3,000 or let them be euthanized?’ The choice is to usually put them in a box and leave them at our front door.”

While there are sad situations, Rawls said there are also funny ones. She remembers getting a call in the middle of the night from a lady who wanted her to come get a pig out of her yard. Then there was the goat that was “terrorizing” Jonesboro High School. The principal called Rawls.

From snakes, hamsters, ferrets and rabbits to an iguana, the Clayton County Humane Society has helped them all, but dogs and cats are preferred.

HOW TO HELP

The shelter is open for adoptions.

For more information, visit www.claytoncountyhumane.org.

