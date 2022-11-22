Everyday Heroes: Rachel Johnson

The Period Project works to impact the lives of those who struggle to find menstrual supplies, and to educate the public on their needs. Johnston didn’t know about the severity of period poverty in Athens and across the country until she became lab partners with Areeba Hashmi. They became the group’s co-presidents earlier this year.

One in 10 college women are unable to afford menstrual products each month, according to a study published in January 2021 by the University of Pennsylvania and George Mason University. Researchers found that 14.2% of college women have experienced period poverty in the past year.

UGA’s chapter is part of the national group that advocates for menstrual inequities to be addressed at the federal level. Advocates say menstrual products should be identified as necessities exempt from sales taxes and eligible for government help. These products are listed as a luxury in 35 states and subject to taxes.

“It has really opened my eyes,” Johnson said. “I’ve lived a very privileged life where I’ve never had issues with menstrual inequity.”

Johnson lived in Lagos, Nigeria, as a teenager, where the menstrual products are structured differently than American ones and weren’t as suitable for her.

“I was able to buy six months’ worth of period products to take back with me to Nigeria for school,” she said, adding that it’s “a reality that people don’t have.”

Motivated by the chance to further educate others, Johnson and Hashmi decided they wanted to play a bigger part together in the Period Project at UGA. Johnson said she wants to make the space for those who experience a lack of access to menstrual products and to have a better understanding of the barriers.

“We do everything together, like everyone has their roles, and everyone does what they need to do,” said Jenae Brown, the group’s secretary. “But the organization would not work at all if we didn’t work together.”

Johnson can’t put an exact number on how many lives are impacted per packing party, but she said she’s received up to 400 requests. Some products have been donated by UGA fraternities and sororities.

“She’s a strong leader, but at the same time, she’s very gentle,” said Gabriela Jones, who works with Johnson. “She’s not intimidating and posing, but at the same time, you know she’s in charge.”

Johnson to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering and stay in Athens to pursue her master’s degree in order to work in the renewable energy field.

“I just always want to be someone who helps support them in any way that I can and support them in voicing what has happened and what they know,” she said.

HOW TO HELP

To donate products to the Period Project at UGA, click here.

