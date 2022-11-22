Everyday Heroes: Paula Richardson

Seven months later, with the use of federal grant money to hire a full-time staff, Richardson was able to open up Top Notch Health Solutions and has since provided over 40,000 free rapid COVID-19 tests to Black residents in the greater Atlanta area.

Since the time of publishing, Richardson and TN Solutions has expanded from a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site to a holistic, multidimensional care facility and now operates as a health clinic partnering with five insurance coverage networks, providing wellness care ranging from gut health to weight management and offers medical spa services like non-surgical eye lift, hair loss and microneedling facial rejuvenation.

“It was all a part of the plan to expand,” Richardson said. “We’re still being received in the community as a trusted medical source, so our clientele is growing just as we are.”

And for Richardson, even in expansion, it all goes back to providing healthcare solutions with Black practitioners for Black communities.

“I chose the area for a reason,” Richardson said. “I want to continue to build on the relationships I have already created with the community and continue to provide care to my neighborhood.”

HOW TO HELP

For more information at Top Notch Health Solutions, visit https://www.tnhealthsolutions.org/.

