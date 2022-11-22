Everyday Heroes: Muddessar Ahmad

“The United States is a wonderland from all the outside world, and it’s a dream come true for not only me, but most immigrants,” Ahmad said. “This is the best country to live.”

He came to the U.S. in January 2001, with just $2,200 in his pocket and a master’s degree in economics. He got a job at a gas station in Baltimore, Md., and remembers the day after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks when a customer walked into the station, cursed him out and broke the windshield in his car.

“Thank God things changed,” Ahmad said. “I always tell people there is a guy upstairs I call God. He has always held my finger and walked me through life.”

He began working for an oil company in Baltimore and said he was used to working 100 hours or more a week just to survive, all the while dreaming about having his own business. In June 2003, he found a station that had been closed for six months that was located in Conyers. The oil company wanted to lease it, and he says he and his partners were desperate to start their first business. The deal was made, and Ahmad and his partners opened their first station.

Within the next few years, that grew into 19 stations in 19 different Georgia counties selling gas from Shell, Chevron, Marathon, Texaco and Exxon. But Ahmad said it was Rockdale that won his heart.

“The town is so small so people started noticing me,” Ahmad said. “You are connected in the community. I’m so blessed. My religion is Muslim, and I had the problem where people did not like me because of that. In Rockdale, I might count three people who discriminated because of that.”

“In Rockdale, I didn’t see any discrimination. I saw love. I saw all of the good things,” he said.

Ahmad’s story is an inspiration for immigrants coming to the United States and a reminder of the importance of diversity. His success continues to inspire his community. He has received dozens of awards and is proud to be called a “community servant,” with hopes of someday seeking elected office.

“Yes, there was a time I was running behind the money,” Ahmad said. “It was the only thing in my head. Now, it’s important to leave a legacy to other people of my community.”

