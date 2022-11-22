Everyday Heroes: Mia Orino

Mia’s vision for the restaurant is far-reaching. She visualized her restaurant as a community gathering place and a learning space for young children.

“This is a place to gather, a place to remember the past, and a place for the next generation to look forward to,” said Mia.

The restaurant is also decorated with pieces of art and paintings created by young Filipino artists from metro Atlanta.

“Most importantly, this is also a place for young children from mixed marriages to understand their Filipino culture and heritage. I want young children to learn about their Filipino mothers heritage and traditions,” said Mia proudly. “I wanted these young children to be proud American citizens but also proud of being Filipino Americans. It is important for them to know their roots.”

Despite her busy schedule as a chef, she often carves out precious time to inspire and to provide guidance for young Filipino startups and entrepreneurs to grow their business. She often provides spaces in the restaurant for startups to sell their baked goods or desserts without taking any commissions. She also shares her kitchen with startups and caterers to prepare their orders.

Mia’s contribution to the community and her craft was recognized by Georgia Asian Times. She was honored as one the 25 Most Influential Asian Americans in Georgia honorees in July this year.

“Through our food, we can promote understanding and appreciation for others. We are happy to be able to promote our rich heritage,” says Mia humbly.

HOW TO HELP

For more information, please visit https://kamayanatl.com/.

Follow Kamayan ATL on Instagram at @kamayan_atl.

