Everyday Heroes: Heather Malone

“The goal is to help homeless school children, even if it’s just with basic needed items,” she said.

Within the first year, The Compassion Projects handed out 35 backpacks filled with items such as underwear, socks, toiletries and a few school supplies. In the second year, the number of backpacks increased to 200.

“It warms my heart to see the number of backpacks grow each year because that’s also a reflection of how much awareness has grown too,” Malone said.

Malone’s efforts caught the attention of her colleague, Dawn Gahan, 62, who pitched in as well.

“Now that I am closer to retirement, I felt that I needed something new,” Gahan said. Working alongside Malone and social workers from the schools has given Gahan a new perspective of giving, she said, and how a small gesture can create a huge impact on someone else’s life.

Danielle Boyce, 32, joined The Compassion Projects a year ago after she came across Malone’s Nextdoor post regarding donations needed. In fact, Boyce was taken back by the post and surprised to learn that homeless school children were a real issue.

“I had a great upbringing, so after seeing that post, I felt very compelled to give back,” Boyce said. “It’s heartbreaking to learn and realize that home isn’t home for everyone.

Today, The Compassion Projects is a three-woman operation including Malone, Gahan and Boyce. They are planning to distribute 250 backpacks to 11 schools in Fulton, Gwinnett, and Cobb County this December.

In accordance with Boyce, the ladies gather together once a month for brunch at a local restaurant to talk about the different items needed and what other special items they can add to make these children feel heard.

“We try our best to incorporate a plush toy from “Santa” each year,” Malone said. “Dawn even creates tags that says “you matter” since we know “Santa” might not have had “enough time” to make it this year.”

On Nov. 12, Malone, Gahan and Boyce, will be putting the backpacks together at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners.

According to Malone, the church already has two rooms filled with gently used clothing ready to go.

“This is my first year helping with the backpacks so I’m really excited,” Boyce said. “Last year I donated a few items that were needed from their Amazon wish list.”

Prior to the support from the church, Malone had to work from her own home. Therefore, for four months every fall, Malone had no surface nor anywhere to sit due to the amount of donations.

“The poor UPS guy probably thought I was crazy for the amount of boxes he kept delivering to my door,” Malone said.

Although the three ladies don’t get to meet the children in-person due to safety and privacy reasons, the social workers assure that the children in need, now have a resource to rely on.

According to Malone, the children are registered and from there the social workers take action to help.

In Fulton County, the Compassion Projects works directly with several of their elementary schools providing school supplies.

Fulton County Schools has seen a significant rise in homeless students in the last year, from approximately 500 to 1,036, according to a statement from the district.

“The true joy comes from hearing back from the social workers. When we hear that what we have done made a difference, is what keeps the cycle going,” Gahan said.

HOW TO HELP

For more information, please visit The Compassion Projects’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Compassion-Projects-111747440675981.

