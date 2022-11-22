Everyday Heroes: Erin Faircloth and Naveen Bateman

Lebos and MacMillan shared a common interest in extending a hand to the community after realizing there wasn’t much advocacy for local farmers from student clubs. Their mission was to reduce food insecurity and increase access to fresh food for students living on campus who do not have access to cars or grocery stores. Their solution: bringing produce to them.

When MacMillan and Lebos graduated, the next generation of Farmers Market Friends led the effort. Faircloth, a fifth-year painting and drawing major from Savannah, Georgia, and Bateman, a first-year graduate student from Washington, D.C. pursuing a master’s in public health with a focus in epidemiology, were involved since its inception.

Faricloth said the club volunteers at the farmers market on Saturdays. Then, they pick up the produce around 6 a.m. Wednesday from Collective Harvest, an Athens organization that connects small-scale farmers to the community, and they run the campus market from 12:30-3 p.m.

UGA’s Office of Sustainability includes the club’s expenses in the “green fee” paid by UGA students’ tuition. Faircloth receives a list of the produce available that week and chooses which ones they think would work well for students. Collective Harvest creates boxes for them to pick up and bring to campus, where the food is then neatly staged at the campus market with prices listed on mini chalkboards.

“My favorite part is the interactions that I have, with my other volunteers or with the people that we’re selling the produce to, it’s just nice to have that as a part of my day,” Lebos said.

Prices are set at what the items were purchased for, and all proceeds go to the Farm Rx program. From March to December 2021, Farmers Market Friends donated $4,724.38 to Farm Rx. Leftover produce is donated to Fresh Express, a free campus food pantry set up by the UGA Student Government Association.

The club’s future depends on finding people who are also passionate about the community and locally grown produce and desire to help bridge the gap in food insecurity.

“I feel like having someone that understands it’s not just for us to come out and sell produce to the students and have a fun time,” Faircloth said. “There’s an ending goal: to give back to the community here.”

HOW TO HELP

For more information, please visit https://sustainability.uga.edu/community-engagement/farm-to-campus-markets/.

Follow Farmers Market Friends on Instagram at @fmf_uga.

