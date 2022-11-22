Everyday Heroes: Dr. Sophia Hussen, MD, MPH

“My work as a physician moved my research. Having a lot of young men with a range of experiences holding down a job, thinking about marrying a partner and having a great life, juxtaposed against seeing young, Black gay men dying in the hospital, gave me a whole range,” she said. “I wanted to better understand all of those experiences in an effort to help move more people into the direction of understanding people just doing what they needed to do.”

Dr. Hussen credits David Malebranche, MD, MPH, with laying the foundation for the work at Grady. During her first year there, he gave a talk during grand rounds. She was already at the point where she understood that many patients dying in the intensive care unit were there because of stigma.

“By the time they got to us, they were far too gone. The disease had already advanced,” Hussen said. “It was not lost on me that the reasons keeping them from receiving a diagnosis and care were the social and psychological stigmas around HIV and being gay.”

Malebranche talked about some of these things. While others weren’t getting what he was saying, Hussen did. She decided it was the kind of research she wanted to do and the researcher she wanted to be.

Much of her research is qualitative. She does a lot of interviews and asks a lot of open-ended questions. She pairs the research with her clinical work. It’s both equally important and integral to her being effective in what she does.

“I would never want to give up the clinical side. That is what keeps me engaged with the community. Being intrinsically part of the community and in touch with the community is essential,” Hussen said. “Oftentimes, people will start doing all sorts of random research because it looks good on paper or in a grant proposal when they aren’t connected to the community. I don’t want that. Having that personal connection is absolutely critical.”

As a Black woman, it is not lost on her that there may be limits to how she understands her patients’ experiences. But the more she has gotten involved, the more the work becomes personal.

“It just feels right,” she said. “Anyone can do this work or get involved as long as they care. And we all should. This is the right thing to do, so I am committed to it.”

HOW TO HELP

To learn more about Dr. Sophia Hussen, MD, MPH, visit https://sph.emory.edu/faculty/profile/index.php?FID=sophia-hussen-8672 or https://www.gradyhealth.org/doctors/sophia-a-hussen/.

