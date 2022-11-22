Everyday Heroes: Anna and Ryan Teal

Today, Ryan can drive and continues to progress despite doctors’ two-year plateau prognosis, Anna said. Most recently, he has been a little bolder in communicating with people in public, asking restaurant wait staff for water rather than defaulting to Anna to make the request.

“Ryan is doing good,” she said recently. “He is so sweet and still stays positive.”

Speech therapy is a regular part of Ryan’s life, as are research studies dealing with speech and aphasia. Ryan receives what’s tantamount to free therapy in the studies, and the couple is able to help in research that could one day benefit all aphasia patients, Anna said.

“It’s really a win-win,” she said.

Since Ryan’s stroke, Anna has started her own marketing company in Canton that’s drawn some accolades. She also is completing the third in a series of “Aphasia Readers.” The books are designed to help aphasia patients as they work to regain their speech.

These books take an adult approach to re-learning speech and life skills, unlike other practice guides that the Teals found are mostly geared toward children. Anna said that part of the proceeds from the book sales will help raise awareness of aphasia and assist those who cannot afford intensive speech therapy.

A 2016 national study found that 84% of Americans had never heard of aphasia, even though it is more common than cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, or muscular dystrophy. Google searches for aphasia were off the chart in the days following the announcement in March of this year by Bruce Willis’ family that the well-known actor has the condition and was retiring from acting.

Anna wants people with aphasia and their caregivers to know that “you can make progress for years into your recovery.

“Keep hope and keep practicing,” she said.

HOW TO HELP

Learn more about aphasia at https://www.aphasia.org/.

Find out about the Teals’ books and how to purchase them at https://aphasiareaders.com/.

