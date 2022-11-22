Everyday Heroes: Alesa Smith

“I know that I wouldn’t want anyone to die alone if it was my mom, dad or grandparents,” Smith said. “Many facility patients are just lonely.”

Eventually, she turned it into a career and today works as the volunteer coordinator at Agape Hospice in Marietta.

As a hospice employee, Smith recruits volunteers, trains them and keeps their records up to date. But she continues to give her free time to the hospice community as well. In 2021, she started the Blooming Flowers Project, which uses donations to deliver flowers to staff, patients and their families.

“She’s extremely caring and put in a lot of hard work, effort and love in the project that was started to make the patients feel good,” said Praxa Patel, 51, a former volunteer who did a few deliveries early this year with Smith.

Shirley Ann “Gussie” Beck, 87, recalled how much Smith’s friendship meant to her and her husband, Jesse Beck, toward the end of his life.

Jesse Beck was in hospice suffering from dementia, and Smith would visit him when Gussie Beck couldn’t be there. The two enjoyed watching classic shows like “Gunsmoke,” “The Waltons” and “The Virginian.”

“One time, she came just to sit with Jess to relieve me, and I appreciated that so much at that time and still do,” Gussie Bech said of Smith. “She was always very sweet.”

When delivering the arrangements, Smith chats with almost anybody who crosses her path.

She stops by the front desk at one hospice facility, juggling a box of water-filled flower arrangements and her purse, to talk to the receptionist about the facility’s weekly Friday happy hour. As she passes a woman in a wheelchair, she pauses to join her in admiring Halloween decorations.

“Even when you think your floral arrangements look weird, people are so happy to have them,” Smith said. “You’re doing good and you are giving somebody the gift of presence that otherwise they would never have.”

WE’RE STRONGER TOGETHER: A SPECIAL PROJECT

